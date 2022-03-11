Miami-Dade Corrections officer under investigation after domestic dispute

Hubert Michel Pierre-Louis, an employee of Miami-Dade Corrections, was ordered to stay away from a woman after a report says he grabbed her by the neck, according to police.

MIAMI, Fla. – A Miami-Dade Corrections officer was arrested Friday after an incident that resulted in domestic battery-by-strangulation charges.

According to authorities, Hubert Michel Pierre-Louis and a woman with whom he shares a child got into a verbal dispute.

As the verbal dispute escalated, an arrest report says that Pierre-Louis grabbed the woman by her neck and that she felt that she couldn’t breathe.

The report stated that there were visible scratches and finger marks on the victim’s throat and neck area.

Pierre-Louis was arrested at midnight on Friday, March 11, and appeared in Miami-Dade court where a judge imposed a $5,000 bond and ordered him to stay away from the victim. The two do not live together, according to the report.

A statement from Miami-Dade Corrections confirmed that Pierre-Louis works for Miami-Dade Corrections and has been “relieved of duty pending the results of the investigation into the allegations.”