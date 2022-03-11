80º
Police: 7-year-old detained after gun brought to elementary school

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating after a 7-year-old brought a gun to school Friday, authorities said.

Police were called to Dillard Elementary School at 2330 NW 12th Court just before 8 a.m.

According to Detective Ali Adamson, who is also a spokeswoman for the police department, staff members were notified that the student had a gun on campus, and the school’s guardian was able to speak with the child and locate the handgun.

Adamson said the school was initially placed on a code red lockdown, but it has since been downgraded to a code yellow.

She said the student has been detained. It’s unclear whether the child will face charges due to their age.

No other details were immediately released.

