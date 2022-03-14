70º
Disturbing body camera video shows police slamming a handcuffed woman to the ground

Terrell Forney, Reporter

MIAMI – The exchange was tense from the start between a 22-year old woman and a Miami-Dade police officer as seen on his own body-worn camera in November of 2020.

“Help help, don’t touch me!” the woman said.

Eventually, the woman is arrested for vandalism, and once she’s in the back seat of the police cruiser things escalate after she spits on the arresting officer.

The reactions of fellow officers were immediate and so were the reactions of other witnesses who all admonished officer Miguel Hernandez, who even seemed to defend what he did.

The woman was rendered unconscious for 15 minutes, paramedics were called to the scene.

The case is now in front of an oversight committee, the civilian investigative panel, which will meet tomorrow.

