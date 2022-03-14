Fatal shooting reported at strip club in northeast Miami-Dade

A South Florida strip club was the scene of a shooting early Monday morning.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that was reported at a strip club in northeast Miami-Dade.

The shooting was reported early Monday at The Office gentleman’s club at 250 NE 183rd St. Authorities did not immediately confirm whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the club, however cellphone video posted on social media appears to show a man lying on the floor of the club after the shooting as bystanders quickly leave.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot.

He said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

While the strip club is a relatively small venue, it does get busy and appeared to be packed overnight as Florida-based rapper LuBaby 4x was also performing.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.