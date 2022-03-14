Hit and run victim in critical condition, family hopes for justice when suspect is caught

39-year-old Willie Moore is in critical condition now fighting for his life after he was struck by a hit and run driver last Wednesday.

MIAMI – Willie Moore, 39, is in critical condition and hooked up to machines at Ryder Trauma Center fighting for his life after he was struck by a hit and run driver last Wednesday.

The victim is in the intensive care unit and he’s had surgery after surgery since he was first brought here five days ago.

His family is devastated and is hoping the person responsible is caught soon.

“He has so many broken bones, he still has internal bleeding,” Sharhonte Walker the victim’s niece said.

Walker says her uncle was struck last Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m. along northwest 95th Street and 20th Avenue.

Moore was walking his two dogs when he was hit, one sadly died upon impact.

The person never once stopped to render any aid.

“No human being should be left like this, no one should be left on the ground to die like that,” Walker said.

Nearby surveillance video didn’t capture the crime but does show the aftermath with cars slowing down and stopping near the crash scene.

Miami-Dade police and fire rescue arrived to take Moore to the hospital.

His family is still desperate for an answer and has a message for the person responsible.

“You made a mistake, you need to come forward and turn yourself in because right now my uncle is fighting for his life,” Walker said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to support Moore’s medical bills.

There is no word yet on the make and model of the car that hit Moore, but police remain investigating.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.