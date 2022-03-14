Miami Gardens pastor’s alleged accomplice arrested in Pembroke Pines

Joseph Riley, 66, was arrested on Tuesday in Pembroke PInes.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – An alleged accomplice of Miami Gardens Rev. Eric Readon was arrested on Tuesday in Pembroke Pines.

Joseph Riley, 66, is facing charges of organized fraud, two counts of grand theft, and unlawful filing of a false document.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office charged Readon with the same charges for this incident while he was in custody in Miami-Dade County last month.

According to arrest affidavits, both worked together and allegedly filed forged warranty deeds to take over a $1 million Davie home belonging to Janette Spence.

Spence is suing Readon civilly for fraud.

Rev. Eric Readon is a pastor at the New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens.

As we reported last month, Readon, a pastor at the New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church, also faces charges in Miami-Dade for similar crimes there as well.

Readon will be arraigned in Broward on March 31st.

No arraignment date has been set for Riley. His bond was set at $41,000. He has not been charged in the Miami-Dade incidents

Aug. 16, 2019