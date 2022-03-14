Video shows professional pickpocket in action in Miami Shores, police say

Surveillance video shows a man who officers suspect is involved in several thefts at a Publix Supermarket in Miami Shores.

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Surveillance videos show a man who officers described as a professional pickpocket.

Cmdr. Kerry Turner said the thief pretends to be a customer, is observant, and works swiftly. He has targeted women who leave their purses and wallets unattended, police said.

Turner, a spokesman for the Miami Shores Police Department, had a message for the suspect: “We are going to get you!”

Turner said the man frequents the Publix Supermarket, at 9050 Biscayne Blvd., in Miami Shores. On March 1, a woman left her purse in a shopping cart and he quickly took her wallet. She was so distracted shopping she didn’t see him.

“I am sure he has other victims out there,” Turner said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the suspect in the videos to call the department at 305-759-2468 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.