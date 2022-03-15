Miami burglar went through roof to hit 3 businesses, cops say

Police are hoping surveillance video will help them identify a suspect they believe made off with 20 left sneakers and left behind considerable damage.

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a burglar or burglars who went to great heights to break into several businesses overnight.

Investigators say the suspect came in through the roof and he went through the ceiling of multiple businesses.

Maria’s Greek Restaurant on Southwest 22nd Street says it is closed because of an attempted robbery. The suspect is believed to have then gone through a salon before finally getting into a shoe store called Luxe Miami.

Miami Police Public Information Officer Michael Vega said it happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“They came through the roof of the building,” Vega said. “We know they opened at least three holes trying to get into this business.”

The suspect is believed to have left Luxe Miami with 20 left sneakers. Police say none of the pairs were complete; they were only display shoes.

“It’s more the damage that they caused than the actual items that were stolen,” Vega said, adding that the damage to the three small businesses is pretty costly.

Police are asking for anyone in the area that may have surveillance video to check their cameras from overnight. They are still looking for this person or people.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477.