Police: Woman found shot to death inside her Miami home

MIAMI – Village of El Portal police responded to a home just after 9 p.m. on Monday regarding reports of shots being fired inside.

As officers arrived, they discovered a woman who was shot inside of a house near Northeast 83rd Street and Fifth Avenue. The victim died from her injuries.

This victim’s sister identified her as Dominique Lemons, 36. She discovered her sister’s body and then called 911.

“I saw her laying on the ground. I tried to hold her up to keep the blood from bleeding,” she said.

Lemons was a mother of four. Her kids do not live with her and were not home at the time of the shooting.

“I don’t got nothing. I don’t have nothing that what the lady said and then the first shot went off. I fell on the floor and then the third shot went,” a neighbor, Betty Payne said.

Throughout the night, homicide detectives gathered clues from inside the home, with hopes it would shed some light on what led up to the fatal shooting.

The victim’s body was removed from the home and taken to the medical examiner’s office.

Police are still searching for who shot and killed the woman.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.