President Biden signs spending bill which includes billions for Ukraine

The deal includes $4 billion for refugees, $2.5 billion for food and healthcare, and roughly $3 billion for military and intel support.

WASHINGTON – President Biden signed a spending package that includes $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine which got bipartisan support on Tuesday.

A part of the deal is $13.6 billion for humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine.

This war has turned nearly 3 million Ukrainians into refugees. That’s on top of more than 12 million people who require humanitarian assistance inside Ukraine.



The United States is helping to lead a global humanitarian response with our partners in Europe and beyond. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 15, 2022

“Putin’s aggression against Ukraine has untied people all across America, united our two parties of Congress. We are moving urgently to augment the support for the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country,” Biden said.

His remarks come as the White House announced that Biden will join NATO leaders for a summit in Brussels next week to discuss Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“His goal is to meet in person face to face with his European counterpart to asses where we are in this point in the conflict,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The conflict shows no signs of slowing down as Russian forces moves closer to Kyiv.

It’s there at least 4 were killed after Moscow bombed an apartment building. In response a 35-hour curfew is now in effect in the capitol city

As Ukraine’s President Zelenksky addressed Canada’s parliament and called for a no-fly zone over his country.

“Please close the sky, close the airspace, please stop the bombing, how many more cruise missiles have to fall on our cities” Zelenksky said.

All trade with Russia must be stopped! So that it can't sponsor the killing of our children. Ukrainians all over the world! Contact politicians, talk to journalists, put pressure on business to leave the Russian market. So that their dollars & euros aren’t paid for our blood — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 15, 2022

President Biden will travel to Brussels on March 24th for the NATO summit, but the White House did not say whether or not if Biden will meet with Ukraine’s President Zelensky.