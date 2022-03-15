75º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

President Biden signs spending bill which includes billions for Ukraine

Ben Kennedy, Washington Bureau Chief

Alex Ciccarone , Digital Journalist

Tags: White House, Joe Biden
The deal includes $4 billion for refugees, $2.5 billion for food and healthcare, and roughly $3 billion for military and intel support.

WASHINGTON – President Biden signed a spending package that includes $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine which got bipartisan support on Tuesday.

A part of the deal is $13.6 billion for humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine.

The deal includes $4 billion for refugees, $2.5 billion for food and healthcare, and roughly $3 billion for military and intel support.

“Putin’s aggression against Ukraine has untied people all across America, united our two parties of Congress. We are moving urgently to augment the support for the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country,” Biden said.

His remarks come as the White House announced that Biden will join NATO leaders for a summit in Brussels next week to discuss Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“His goal is to meet in person face to face with his European counterpart to asses where we are in this point in the conflict,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The conflict shows no signs of slowing down as Russian forces moves closer to Kyiv.

It’s there at least 4 were killed after Moscow bombed an apartment building. In response a 35-hour curfew is now in effect in the capitol city

As Ukraine’s President Zelenksky addressed Canada’s parliament and called for a no-fly zone over his country.

“Please close the sky, close the airspace, please stop the bombing, how many more cruise missiles have to fall on our cities” Zelenksky said.

President Biden will travel to Brussels on March 24th for the NATO summit, but the White House did not say whether or not if Biden will meet with Ukraine’s President Zelensky.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Kennedy is an Emmy Award-winning Washington Bureau Chief for Local 10 News. He has more than a decade of reporting experience nationwide.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Alex Ciccarone is a Digital Journalist at WPLG. She was born and raised in Miami and graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelors of Science degree in Telecommunications.

email