Prosecutors to drop case against father over ‘burn down’ threat

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney who is representing a father who said his public threat against Scheck Hillel Community School was misunderstood expects prosecutors to drop the case.

The school also expelled Mark Polyakov’s son. Attorney Mark Eiglarsh, who is representing Polyakov, said Wednesday the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office made the right call.

“The defendant clarified later in the thread that he meant to legally burn down the school,” a prosecutor wrote in a closeout memo about Polyakov’s posts on a group chat.

Polyakov was upset that the school was forcing his son to wear a face mask while playing sports outdoors. He took to the “No More Masks Hillel” parents’ group to vent. Miami-Dade police officers arrested him last month.

“My client is extremely grateful, as am I that the state saw through the bogus charges brought by law enforcement,” Eiglarsh said. “Clearly he had no intent to actually burn the school down but rather burn it down legally.”

Eiglarsh plans to have a news conference on Thursday.

