1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting at Shooters in Fort Lauderdale

The victim was taken to an area hospital and the gunman fled, leaving a chaotic scene at a popular waterfront restaurant.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man died after a shooting outside the popular Shooters Waterfront restaurant along Fort Lauderdale’s Intracoastal Waterway, where witnesses say a verbal dispute preceded the gunfire.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, officers arrested the gunman. The restaurant confirmed that the incident Tuesday afternoon involved an employee and a former employee.

“This was a situation between a former employee and a current employee. We are fully cooperating with authorities,” Peter Lopez, Shooters’ director of operations, said in a statement.

Stephen Gollan, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue’s battalion chief, said a 911 call came in shortly after 4 p.m. about a man shot outside Grateful Palate Catering & Events, which is along the same block as Shooters at 3033 Northeast 32nd Avenue.

A witness told Local 10 News the shooting happened on the south side of Shooters at the restaurant’s tiki bar, next to Grateful Palate, which is their catering arm.

Witnesses say it happened in front of restaurant customers and that the shooter took off running.

Cell phone video sent to Local 10 shows police swarm the area and people are heard screaming and seen running.

A Shooters employee told Local 10 that the victim was a server at the restaurant.

A witness said the Shooters employee and a former employee were having a dispute near the tiki bar before the gunfire.

“They were at the bar having a little argument,” the witness said. “I tried to de-escalate the situation. I told the guys to take it down, you know what I mean, customers were starting to pay attention and it was getting a little rowdy. So I said, ‘Can you take it to the end of the bar.’

“I go inside the building and I come back and I see one running, the other one down, fighting for his life.”

“We don’t have altercations or fights, so this is very shocking to me,” another man at the restaurant said.