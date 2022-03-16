Parkland families get $127.5 million from civil cases against government

Two people look on at the memorial in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Florida, after the massacre of 17 people at the school.

PARKLAND, Fla. – Survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and the families of those killed have reached a settlement with the Department of Justice, according to a release issued from the DOJ on Wednesday.

The multi-million dollar settlement resolves 40 civil cases that were filed after the February 2018 mass shooting when a former student walked into the school armed with a rifle and ammunition and opened fire killing 17 people and injuring 17 others.

The settlement resolves all of the cases for $127.5 million. The DOJ stated, however, that “the settlement does not amount to an admission of fault by the United States.”

Litigation has been ongoing since late 2018 when the survivors and families of those killed sued the government for damages.

The case was handled by the Justice Department’s Civil Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.