Police apprehend female employee who allegedly fired shots at Burger King customer

Police are looking for an employee after shots were allegedly fired at a Miami-Dade Burger King on Thursday afternoon

MIAMI – Reports of shots fired led police to a Northwest Miami-Dade Burger King on Thursday afternoon. Now, Miami-Dade police have a female employee of the fast-food restaurant in custody who they believe is responsible for the shooting.

Authorities say an employee and a customer were having an argument inside of the restaurant which then spilled out to the parking lot outside and that’s when things escalated.

Police say the employee pulled out a gun and started to shoot towards the customer.

A witness who identified himself as Kevin said he was purchasing a burger at the time.

“Only thing I saw he was making faces at her through the car window out here in the road and that just set her off, so, I don’t know where she got the gun,” he said.

Crime scene tape and evidence markers surrounded the Burger King in the 4700 block of Northwest167th Street.

Miami-Dade police said they do not know if anyone was injured because they have not been able to make contact with the victim.

Burger King sent this statement:

“We are horrified to learn of the events that unfolded at this location. This unacceptable behavior does not align with our brand values of safety and security. Our franchisee is cooperating with local authorities. As this remains an ongoing investigation, we aren’t able to share additional details at this time.”

The Burger King spokesperson also said that they can confirm that a weapon was not inside the restaurant “at any time before or during the incident.”