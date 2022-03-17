US-China talks come amid mistrust over relations with Russia

President Joe Biden is scheduled to talk to China's Xi Jinping on Friday about the war in Ukraine.

WASHINGTON – As Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to wage war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are preparing to talk on the phone Friday about managing competition, and other issues of mutual concern, according to the White House.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi met earlier this week in Rome. Sullivan had met with Jiechi in Switzerland in October. Earlier this month, Sullivan warned China to avoid helping Russia.

Putin and Jinping have shown a united front and met in February in Beijing. China’s Foreign Ministry released a statement on Tuesday describing China’s position on the war in Ukraine as a promoter of “de-escalation” and of an end to the conflict.

The Biden administration has warned China could face “severe” consequences for assisting Russia and later called out China for “endorsing” Russian “propaganda.” Meanwhile, another U.S. citizen was killed in Ukraine, according to the U.S. State Department.

Ukrainian servicemen carry containers backdropped by a blaze at a warehouse after a bombing on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Rescue workers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theater blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.

