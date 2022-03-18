11-year-old boy from Pembroke Pines found safe, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police say they have located an 11-year-old boy who they said hadn’t been seen since Thursday.

Police said Yvens Cineus was found “safe and in good health.”

According to authorities, Yvens is “academically delayed” and had last been seen at the Miramar Isles apartment complex at 6601 SW 18th St. where he lives.

They said he was last seen walking away from his apartment, seemingly to play in the neighborhood, but he never returned home.

Police said they were concerned for Yvens’ safety due to his young age and the fact that he doesn’t know how to swim.

They did not disclose where he was found or whether he was with anyone during the time he was reported missing.