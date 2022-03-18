77º
Coast Guard searching for missing person after air craft debris discovered off Florida Keys

Eden Checkol, Anchor/Reporter

(WPLG)

MARATHON, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard is working with a number of agents actively searching for a missing person.

A good Samaritan found aircraft debris about 55 miles north of Marathon on Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Coast Guard at 305-292-8727

