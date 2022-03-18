Latin America’s largest sustainability non-profit moves to Miami

MIAMI, Fla. – When it comes to protecting the environment, sustainability is vital.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez recently welcomed Latin America’s largest sustainability non-profit organization to South Florida.

Premios Verde moved its headquarters here to expand the organizations’ global outreach.

“Because we are focusing on helping businesses become more sustainable and with sustainable businesses try to attack climate change, promoting green businesses all over the world,” said Jose Guarderas, co-founder and vice president of Premios Verde.

Through a joint effort with the University of Miami, Premios Verde will host a free conference for businesses next month.

