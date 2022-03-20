Authorities search for missing elderly woman who suffers from Alzheimers

Family members are desperately searching for a missing elderly woman from Lauderhill.

Ruby Harris, who is 78 years old, was last seen on Saturday at approximately 12:30 p.m walking away from her home on the 4200 block of Northwest 25th Street.

She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 125 lbs. according to her family.

Missing woman Ruby Harris (Harris Family)

Lauderhill police sent out a missing persons flyer on Sunday and is asking for the public’s help in locating Harris.

Family members said she suffers from Alzheimer’s and believe she may be in the Fort Lauderdale area, or possibly Miami.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lauderhill Police Det. Richard Clarke at 954-497-4713.