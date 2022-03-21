Opa-locka woman desperately searching for puppies allegedly stolen from her yard

An Opa-locka woman wants her puppies back after she said someone cut a hole in her fence and lured them out.

She told Local 10 News she just wants the person to return her dogs, no questions asked.

“This hole was never here,” puppy owner Amy told Local 10 News.

According to Amy, who did not walk to speak on camera, her six German Shepherd puppies were stolen last week.

“They kicked it open and pulled them through there,” she said, pointing to a hole in the fence outside her home.

Amy said it happened in broad daylight.

“When I came home, they were all gone,” she said. “They were all gone, all the puppies.”

Amy has no surveillance cameras and no idea who would take the dogs, but the person who did it left her adult female and male German Shepherds in the yard.

Amy said she contacted police but have had no luck finding the puppies.

“I’m searching everywhere, social media, ring app, on Craigslist, I am searching everywhere, and I don’t see them anywhere,” she said.

Amy also told Local 10 News that while walking around her neighborhood searching for the puppies, she discovered a woman’s German Shepherd was stolen from her porch a couple blocks from Amy’s home.