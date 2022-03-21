Owner of barbershop shot, killed in Miami Gardens

In the parking lot of a strip mall at Northwest 183rd Street and 27th Avenue, a man was shot to death in front of the barbershop he owned.

Late into the night, crime scene detectives were spotted gathering clues on the scene of a murder that unfolded Sunday afternoon.

“I’m shocked to be honest with you, I would never expect this to happen to be honest with you,” said Adrana James, a friend of the victim.

James is a longtime customer of “Love Cuts,” a barbershop in Miami Gardens. Over the years, he said he befriended the owner and his wife, even as prior tragedy hit the family recently.

“Hs wife passed away (because) of COVID,” James said. “He was a good man. He was literally taking care of two kids by himself.”

Now, that father and business owner is dead, leaving behind not only his family but plenty of friends and patrons who showed up to the shop in disbelief.

Police said they got an alert around 4:30 p.m. indicating gunfire.

When they arrived, the victim was dead from gunshot wounds.

A trail of evidence markers could be seen across the parking lot.

But who pulled the trigger and why? Those are just two of the many questions that detectives are now trying to answer.

“He was a good person all the way around,” James said. “The community will truly miss him.”