Paramedic volunteer’s truck stolen, towed by thieves

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – It looks on camera like a car is towed away, but this isn’t your ordinary towing job.

The owner says Ring cam video shows his truck, which contained life-saving medical equipment, was stolen.

“If we are in the area and someone is in need of medical attention we are there to provide,” said Benjamin Silverstein, a volunteer paramedic for Hatzalah of South Florida.

“I quickly go outside and my car is gone,” Silverstein said.

He told Local 10 News that at 1:45 a.m. on Monday, a new GMC truck that he’s only had eight months is taken right from his driveway.

Not only is the truck full of thousands of life-saving equipment, but is installed with lights and sirens.

“It’s horrible that I can’t provide the care that I have been doing for so long because someone decided to take my vehicle,” said Silverstein.

A video captures a white truck dragging Silverstein’s GMC pickup.

We asked Silverstein if he thought the car may have been repossessed.

“No, I’m up to date on all my payments. I’m a good law-abiding citizen and I try to help people all day long,” he said.

Silverstein told us that most of the equipment is donated and obtained through fundraising. Hatzalah is officially licensed through the state of Florida as an Emergency medical service provider

According to Silverstein, it wasn’t the only truck that was stolen from the Northeast Miami-Dade around the same time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.