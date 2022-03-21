Police: Man arrested for attempted rape inside Walmart

Bredan Harvey, 28, allegedly approached her from behind, pulling her dress up while touching her backside.

MIAMI, Fla. – Walmart shoppers were left speechless and disturbed after hearing that a woman was sexually battered at the very store they just finished shopping at along Northwest 79th Street.

“That’s really unsafe. I would come into a Walmart to grocery shop, just for somebody to come up to me not thinking that somebody is going to come up to me touching me it’s just scary as a female too,” Makaila Carroll said.

According to an arrest form, the victim was simply shopping when she was attacked.

When she turned around, police say he pushed her to the ground, ripping off her undergarments while trying to touch her below the waist.

Two witnesses saw what was happening and removed Harvey off of the woman.

“ I don’t even know what to say, I’m at a loss of words. Where is the protection? It’s a shame, it’s a shame there are kids that come here, there are families,” Kayla Carter said.

Miami-Dade officers arrested Harvey on Sunday night.

Harvey was in bond court this morning and the judge revealed that he was already on probation when this happened.

Harvey was ordered to have no contact with the victim and to stay away from the Walmart where he attacked.

The judge granted him a $50 thousand dollar bond.