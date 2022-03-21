WATCH: Dania Beach woman says Uber Eats driver stole puppy

Woman says Uber Eats driver took her dog.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A Dania Beach woman says an Uber Eats delivery driver dropped off her food but took off with her dog.

The woman says the 3-month old pup somehow got loose and made it to a neighbor’s home.

(WATCH the Ring cam video below.)

A Dania Beach woman says an Uber Eats driver scooped up her dog after delivering food.

She sent Local 10 News video from her Ring doorbell cam of the driver picking up the dog, taking it to her car, and driving away. The woman told Local 10 News the delivery was Saturday and that’s when the dog disappeared.

Uber says they are looking into the situation.

Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking if you recognize the delivery driver or have spotted the dog to please contact them.