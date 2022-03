Pickup truck was pushed into a canal, becoming submerged in the water. no injuries were reported.

MIAMI – A pickup truck was submerged into a canal after a crash in west Miami-Dade on Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the truck was parked on the grassy shoulder along the southbound on Krome Avenue when the driver of a tractor-trailer traveled off the road and collided with the vehicle.

The pickup truck was then pushed into a canal, becoming submerged in water.

No injuries were reported.