Supreme court nominee from Miami-Dade to face senators’ questions

Day 2 of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing begins at 9 a.m.

Ben Kennedy, Washington Bureau Chief

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will face senators’ questions for the first time Tuesday as Democrats push to quickly confirm the only Black female justice in the court’s 233-year history.

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, who grew up in Miami-Dade County, is preparing for her second hearing on Tuesday in Capitol Hill.

During the second of four days of hearings, the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee will be interviewing the federal appeals court judge who graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School. The committee has 11 Republican senators and 11 Democratic senators. Each of them will have 30 minutes.

Jackson, 51, will have her family, President Joe Biden, and Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin on her side. Republicans signaled their questions will focus on her work with the U.S. Sentencing Commission to address disparities in federal courts.

With Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats have the votes to confirm her. The Harvard law graduate stands to make history as the first Black woman to serve as Supreme Court justice and the third Black justice after Clarence Thomas and Thurgood Marshall.

Watching from Miami-Dade

A group of women will be following Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's hearings during watch parties in Opa-locka.

Ben Kennedy is an Emmy Award-winning Washington Bureau Chief for Local 10 News. He has more than a decade of reporting experience nationwide.

