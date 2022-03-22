Vandal captured on surveillance video smashing several businesses

A man was captured in surveillance video on Monday night damaging several businesses in Fort Lauderdale.

He is seen throwing a chunk of cement at the security camera of at least one of three businesses he hit.

It happened at a shopping center just south of Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest Federal Highway.

The man smashed windows at a restaurant and a Verizon store before moving on to an eye wear store.

One of the owners told Local 10 News it’s bizarre because the rock throwing vandal didn’t actually steal anything.

“Just yelling and throwing the rock you now in the glass, and then he just walked here,” said eye wear business owner Panos Sarris. “And I guess he broke the glass on the other side and then he attacked the cameras you know with the rocks.”

Police are asking anyone who thinks they recognize the man to reach out. Broward Crime Stoppers can be reached at 954-493-TIPS.