Alcohol sales banned after 6 p.m. during curfew on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The city of Miami Beach released details on the heels of Thursday night’s curfew, which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. and will end Monday, March 28 at 6 a.m.

In addition to guidance for businesses on admitting their last guests (within a time frame that will ensure they leave by 11:59 p.m. each night of the curfew), sales of alcohol are prohibited in the curfew area after 6 p.m. each day on Thursday, March 24, Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26.

This is for “the sale or distribution of any alcoholic beverage(s) for off-premises consumption, with or without payment or consideration.” This does not affect sales of alcohol at bars and restaurants.

Additionally, businesses other than hotels will be permitted to continue to operate from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. for delivery only. Takeout and pickup service is prohibited.

Also of note in the city of Miami Beach’s emergency release, is: “all city residents requiring access to or from their homes, guests requiring access to or from their hotels, and employees and service providers of business establishments requiring access, including normally scheduled deliveries and janitorial services, shall be permitted. Residents are advised to return to the City prior to 11:59 p.m. each night, in order to avoid any potential traffic delays once the curfew has taken effect. Hotel guests entering the City after the curfew is in place may be required to show proof of lodging (such as a hotel reservation).”

Residents will be able to access the South of Fifth neighborhood via Alton Road, Washington Avenue, and Collins Avenue only as well as to access the Flamingo Park neighborhood via Alton Road. No access will be granted from Washington Avenue.

The curfew is for the area of the city bounded by 23 Street and Dade Boulevard on the north (including properties fronting the north side of 23 Street or Dade Boulevard), Government Cut on the south, Biscayne Bay on the west, and the Atlantic Ocean on the east (“the curfew area”).

Businesses are being told to close in time for patrons to avoid violating the curfew.

