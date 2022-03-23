Deputy arrested in domestic incident, according to Homestead police

Lauren Landa, 31, a Monroe County Sheriff's Office Deputy, has been arrested for a domestic incident, according to the sheriff.

Lauren Landa, 31, grabbed a necklace around the victim’s throat during an argument, which left scratches on the victim’s neck and chest, according to an arrest report.

Landa was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. She has been employed by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office since Jan. 2, 2019.

“I was disappointed to hear of this incident,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “We will investigate it fully and take appropriate action. As always, I will keep this community informed of significant events that occur in this agency, good and bad.”

An Internal Affairs investigation is underway.