FBI releases photographs of a bank robbery in Fort Lauderdale

Alex Ciccarone , Digital Journalist

FORT LAUDERDALEA, Fla. – The FBI released photographs of a bank robbery that happened on Wednesday at a Wells Fargo in Fort Lauderdale and are hoping someone can identify the suspect.

The robbery was reported at approximately 9:07 a.m. at the bank at 931 West State Road 84.

A robber entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money from a bank employee.

No customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery. There were no injuries or shots fired.

The robber used a black automobile in the attached photo as his get-away vehicle.

The amount of money taken was not released.

Anyone with information about this robbery or an FBI investigation is urged to call (754) 703-2000.

