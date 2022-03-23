Police search for gunman who they say ambushed teen inside his car

Authorities are investigating after a teenager was shot over the weekend.

Bullet holes and shattered glass were left behind on the blue truck Miami-Dade police said 18-year-old Justin Acevedo was sitting in as he was fired upon just after 1 p.m. Sunday.

Acevedo’s mother Ana said her daughter received the call moments after the shooting from Acevedo’s friend, who called for help.

Police learned just as Acevedo was backing into a parking spot, he was ambushed by a gunman who began shooting from the back of the vehicle before opening fire through the front windshield.

Acevedo’s mother said one of those bullets struck her son in the head, leaving him in critical condition and fighting for his life,

Acevedo spent his 18th birthday in a hospital bed.

Police passed out flyers at the BCC Apartments near Southwest 211th Street and 112th Avenue, where the shooting took place, in hopes of finding the gunman.

Authorities said they still don’t know what led up the shooting.

Relatives said Acevedo was in the process taking a friend to work when he was shot.

At last check, Acevedo remains in a medically induced coma.

His mother is now begging anyone with information to come forward, saying today it’s her son but tomorrow it could be yours. Police urge anyone who may know something to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.