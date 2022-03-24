Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show celebrates its 30th anniversary

The show, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary is one of the leading fundraising events for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After a more than two-year hiatus, the Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show will make its return at the newly expanded and renovated Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center Thursday, March 24, Friday, March 25, Saturday, March 26, Sunday, March 27.



This year marks the first show since the passing of car legend Rick Case, his wife Rita took on the role of chairperson this year.

“We believe that the Boys and Girls of Broward County makes such a difference in our community,” Case said.

The four-day show, managed by the South Florida Automobile Dealers Association, is expected to feature many new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, and EVs.

The show will also offer an exhibit of motorcycles and classic cars.

Despite the number of attractive cars on the floor this year, the pandemic and supply chain issues impacted car availability.

“Very light for cars not too much of big turn out a lot of cars not here Lincoln, Mitsubishi Ford,” Sal Curto said.

Some of the auto industry’s newest Hybrid and EV models will be on display including Hyundai’s 2022 Elantra, Tuscon, and Santa Fe Hybrids along with its IONIQ 5 EV and Toyota’s Camry Hybrid.

“We usually go to the Atlanta car show and we haven’t been to a car show since the pandemic,” Richard Vandelft said.

The Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show is considered one of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County’s top fundraising events annually.

It has raised in excess of $5 million for the organization since its inception in 1991.