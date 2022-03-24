80º
Police investigate shooting that left man dead shot in front of his home

Roy Ramos, Reporter

1 dead in shooting, suspect still on the loose

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting that resulted in one man dead at 14907 SW 80th Street.

According to investigators, the victim was walking from his vehicle when an unknown armed subject approached and shot him in front of the victim’s apartment.

The subject possibly fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Investigators believe that the motive may have been a robbery.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

