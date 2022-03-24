Woman dies after driver runs her over in Miami-Dade

A woman died after a driver ran her over on Thursday morning in Miami-Dade County.

The driver of a 2005 Ford Ranger was traveling westbound on Northwest 36th Street on the outside lane, just west of Northwest 72 Avenue. The woman was crossing the road from south to north.

After the impact, she was vaulted onto the roadway. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel pronounced her dead at the scene. Speed is not a factor.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

