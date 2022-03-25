79º
BSO: Pompano Beach woman missing from assisted living facility

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

75-year-old Roberta Spen was last seen at the assisted living facility where she resided in Pompano Beach at 4:45 a.m. Thursday. (WPLG)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 75-year-old woman using a walker left a Pompano Beach assisted living facility early Thursday morning and hasn’t been seen since, according to detectives.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit said Roberta Spen was last seen at around 4:45 a.m. in the facility where she lives near 295 S.W. 4th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

She has white hair and blue eyes and was wearing a burgundy sweater and blue jeans. She stands about 5-feet, 6-inches tall, and weighs around 155 pounds.

Anyone with information on Spen’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at (954) 321-4468 or the BSO non-emergency number (954) 764-4357 (HELP).

