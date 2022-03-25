FBI releases photographs of a bank robbery in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The FBI released photographs of a bank robbery that happened on Wednesday at a PNC Bank branch in Pompano Beach and are hoping someone can identify the suspect.

(FBI)

The robbery was reported at approximately 12:00 p.m. at the bank at 289 S. Pompano Parkway.

A robber entered the bank and demanded money from a bank employee.

picture 2 (FBI)

There were no injuries or shots fired. The amount of money taken will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information about this robbery or an FBI investigation is urged to call (754) 703-2000.