Man arrested in Tallahassee was extradited to Miami-Dade for murder outside market

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – A 23-year-old man is facing charges for the fatal shooting late last year outside of the Tony’s Food Store in Miami-Dade County’s West Little River neighborhood.

Detectives believe Paul Harden was involved in an argument before the fatal shooting on Oct. 17, outside of the convenience store at 2541 NW 95 St.

US Marshals adopted the case on March 4. They suspected he was hiding at a relative’s home in Tallahassee and set up surveillance. Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputy dogs helped the US Marshals to arrest him on March 7.

The US Marshals arrested Paul Harden in Tallahassee and held him at the Leon County Detention Facility on his outstanding felony warrants. Records show Miami-Dade corrections officers booked him at 9 p.m. on Thursday at TGKCC. He was at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Friday

Harden is facing charges of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. He is being held without bond. Authorities did not identify the victims.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.

