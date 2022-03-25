Man hurt on motorbike speaks out against Wheels Up, Guns Down

Saban Brown suffered a broken hip while doing stunts on his motorbike. It's led him to put out a call to stop "Wheels Up, Guns Down."

AVENTURA, Fla. – Saban Brown has been in the hospital for three weeks with a broken hip and although he didn’t suffer his injuries during the unsanctioned annual rite known as “Wheels Up, Guns Down,” the bikes need to be put down.

“I would rather have been shot than to have gone through what I went through with all this pain,” Brown said.

Brown doesn’t know if he will ever walk properly again.

Saban said he’s been involved with the Wheels Up Guns Down event for more than 3 years.

He calls the dangerous motorbikes “murder cycles.”

“I survived this I could have died. We need to find another way to send a message,” Brown said.

It was three weeks ago that he wasn’t on a “Wheels Up, Guns Down” ride but he was doing what he calls “trucks” on his bike when he was in an accident.

“The driver was making a right-hand turn and didn’t see me coming,” Saban recalled. “We need to get together and put these bikes down. I don’t care if you call me a snitch. But I’m not being a snitch. I’m telling you the truth.”

Ad

In February, organizers of “Wheels Up, Guns Down” gathered at the Miami-Dade community relations board to find a solution with law officials when it comes to their events.

In the past, it has created major problems on the road with hundreds of illegal vehicles taking over streets and highways with many ignoring traffic laws. It has led to serious concern from law enforcement.

He said that the “murdercycles” are just as bad as guns.

He desperately wants to get this story out.

Local 10 News spoke with Dwight Wells, one of the founders of Wheels Up, Guns Down. He said that his thoughts and prayers go out to Brown but that his claims are ludicrous.

Wells said that Brown shouldn’t be blaming a movement on his accident.

Brown disagrees.

“I got pins in my knee. I got staples. I go through severe pain every day. Parents are allowing these kids to ride these bikes. You may as well put a gun in your kid’s hands. We need to stop this right now.”