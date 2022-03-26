Police: Bank robbery suspect crashes vehicle after fleeing from officers

Multiple agencies were at the scene of a bad car crash in Broward County.

TAMARAC, Fla. – Multiple agencies were at the scene of a bad car crash in Broward County.

Witnesses told Local 10 News a car being chased by police down Commercial Boulevard near the entrance for the Florida Turnpike hit several vehicles before flipping over Saturday afternoon.

An FBI official told Local 10 that when the car finally came to a rest, money was flying out of its windows.

That’s because officials said the suspect who was in the vehicle had just robbed a bank in Boca Raton.

The FBI, Broward Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol were all at the scene.

Following the robbery, the suspect drove off southbound on I-95 in an attempt to escape officers.

He then barricaded himself inside the vehicle for some time, authorities said.

Once in custody, the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An FBI official told Local 10 News they are looking into the possibility that the suspect is connected to other robberies in the area.