Crash involving motorcyclist, bicyclist and pickup truck leaves 2 men dead in central Broward

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A bad crash near Fort Lauderdale caused the deaths of two people late Saturday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard in unincorporated central Broward County.

When responding deputies arrived, they found a motorcyclist and a bicyclist on the ground.

Life-saving actions were taken by first responders, but one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene while the second man died while on the way to the hospital, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed the crash involved a motorcycle, a bicycle and a pickup truck.

There has been no word on whether deputies are searching for the driver of that pickup truck.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.