Benjamin Crump: Fort Lauderdale police arrested wrong man

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Attorney Benjamin Crump used social media on Saturday to accuse Fort Lauderdale police officers of arresting the wrong man when they responded to a hotel.

Raymond Rachal was working at Best Western’s front desk when a hotel guest was “spewing racial slurs” at him, so he decided to “exercise his right” to cancel his stay, according to Crump.

The surveillance video Crump shared shows the guest rushing behind the front desk to attack Rachal, at 1180 Sea Breeze Blvd., in Fort Lauderdale.

”Officers allowed the man to STAY & Rachal was attacked, arrested & charged for defending himself!”

Crump was referring to a Fort Lauderdale Police Department Jan. 19 case.

Officers arrested Raymond Rachal on Jan. 19 in Fort Lauderdale. (FLPD)

According to Officer Anthony Camodeo’s complaint, he responded to a report of “a male having another male in a headlock” at the hotel.

When he arrived at the hotel’s lobby, Rachal had a man with blood on his face in a headlock and there was a large pool of blood, according to Camodeo.

Camodeo reported pushing Rachal’s torso several times while ordering him to back up. Rachal pushed Camodeo away with both arms, so Camodeo attempted to place Rachal’s arms behind his back, according to the report.

“He tensed up his arms and upper body and was holding his arms in front of him resisting officers’ efforts to handcuff him,” Camodeo wrote, adding there was “a struggle” before he took Rachal to the back of his marked patrol car.

Rachal, of Lauderdale Lakes, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest with violence. Court records show Rachal was released on a $1,000 bond, just two days before his 28th birthday.

The State Attorney’s Office dropped the charges against Rachal and Broward Circuit Judge George Odom, Jr., disposed of the third-degree felony case on Feb. 9, court records show.

Hotel employee Raymond Rachal tried to exercise his RIGHT to cancel a white hotel guest's stay for spewing racial slurs at him, but Ft. Lauderdale (Fla) PD officers allowed the man to STAY & Rachal was attacked, arrested & charged for defending himself! pic.twitter.com/jTThAa9e3X — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) March 27, 2022

