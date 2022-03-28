Miami Shores police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – The Miami Shores Police Department said they are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Authorities say Jordi Cabezas Herrera was assisting his mother at the Miami Shores Farmer’s Market when she noticed that he was no longer within visual proximity.

After the market concluded, she became increasingly concerned, especially when he did not return to assist her with removing her products.

Herrera was last seen at the farmer’s market at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday and he was wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt, USA-themed short pants, and brown sandals.

Herrera has run away in the past and is known to frequent Aventura Mall, Coconut Creek, and Fort Lauderdale areas.

If you have any information on Herrera’s whereabouts, contact the Miami Shores Police Department.