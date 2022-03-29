Deputies: Teen with dog tattoo breaks into ex-boyfriend’s home, steals his puppy

TAMARAC, Fla. – A teen is facing several charges, after deputies say she broke into her ex-boyfriend’s home and stole his three-month-old puppy.

According to the arrest report, Beatriz Valencia Martinez, 19, broke into the Tamarac home through a rear bedroom window last week and took the puppy, valued at $1,500.

Deputies arrived at the Tamarac home and arrested Valencia Martinez, who has a dog tattoo on her right arm.

She was transported to the Broward Main jail and later released.

Valencia Martinez faces grand theft and burglary charges.