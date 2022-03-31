Man killed in police-involved shooting in west Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man has been killed in a police-involved shooting Thursday in west Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

Miami-Dade police said the incident occurred in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and 19th Street.

The police department was assisting Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. marshals with a federal investigation. The officer who fired the shot has been in the force for 12 years.

Authorities confirmed that they made contact with residents inside a home, and at one point, the subject of the investigation, identified only as a 53-year-old white man, began to feel ill.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were called in, and the suspect somehow armed himself while he was being evaluated, authorities said.

Police said shots were fired and the suspect was killed.

A man has been killed in a police-involved shooting Thursday in west Miami-Dade

No officers or firemen were injured in the shooting.

In addition to the suspect, authorities confirmed there was at least one female and an additional male inside the home at the time. They were seen being taken into custody, although it’s unclear at this time if they have been arrested or were just detained for questioning.

Ad

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is standard during a police-involved shooting.

No further details were immediately released about the federal investigation.