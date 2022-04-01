Brush fire burns thousands of acres west of Krome in Miami-Dade

The views of the blaze west of Krome Avenue might be as stunning as the speed at which it’s spreading. Authorities say has burned thousands of acres already.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The views of the blaze west of Krome Avenue might be as stunning as the speed at which it’s spreading. Authorities say it has burned thousands of acres already.

The fire erupted Thursday in the area of Danell Lane and Krome Avenue.

David Rosenbaum, a Florida Forest Service mitigation specialist, said the fire could get into the 10,000 to the 15,000-acre range — possibly even 20,000.

Rosenbaum says the good news is the flames are within a conservation area and far away from homes, but the bad news is the smoke can affect road visibility.

Another brush fire near Southwest 137th Avenue and Tamiami Trail burned more than 600 acres, according to Rosenbaum. Firefighters have it nearly contained.

“A lot of the fuel got burned and we also lit some of those pockets on fire to get rid of some of those fuels” Rosenbaum said.

Fire officials are asking the public to take note: The fire danger in our area is high.

Ad

“Even a trash burn unattended, it can just jump, faster than somebody can respond,” Rosenbaum said.