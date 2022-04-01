Caught on camera: Man opens fire at car wash, police say

Shots were fired at this car wash in north Miami Beach by Cliff Hanson when three men approached him while he was working on Friday.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Shots were fired at a car wash in north Miami Beach by Cliff Hanson, when three men approached him while he was working on Friday.

Video shows Hanson being approached by three men, one of them masked when he suddenly took out his gun and fired shots, hitting one of the men.

Hanson panicked and fled the car wash. North Miami Beach police say he is a convicted felon who should not have had a gun.

Witnesses say that Hanson shouldn’t be charged with attempted murder and they say there have been numerous robberies in the area.

“I think it was just an individual who was trying to earn an honest living and he got scared and left the scene,” Michelle Bibby said.

North Miami Beach police arrested Hanson and he is now facing an attempted second-degree murder charge.