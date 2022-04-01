Police: Hit-and-run driver arrested for DUI after killing bicyclist

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who investigators allege hit and killed a bicyclist has been arrested.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Pedro Ramon Fluriach, 37, was driving at approximately 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of East Las Olas Boulevard.

In an arrest form, Fluriach told police he was driving his black 2010 GMC Sierra when he struck something which led the airbags to deploy and the hood went up into the windshield, he said.

Fluriach continued driving westbound turned north on Fiesta Way when he was pulled over by police.

Police stated when they stopped Fluriach that there was an “odor of an alcoholic type of beverage a DUI investigation was initiated.” They issued a warrant for a blood draw and, according to police, results are pending.

Investigators said the vehicle was missing the passenger side headlight and there were several pieces missing from the vehicle. Those were located at the scene where the bicyclist was hit, according to the arrest form.