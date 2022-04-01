Seven Mile Bridge to close for annual footrace

In this Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, drone aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, boats pass underneath the new, left, and old, right, Seven Mile bridges in the Florida Keys. The old bridge originally was part of Henry Flagler's Florida Keys Over-Sea Railroad that was completed in 1912. The railroad ceased operations in 1935 and was converted into a highway that opened in 1938. In 1982, construction was completed on the new Seven Mile Bridge that continues to carry motor vehicles between the South Florida mainland throughout the Keys to Key West. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

MARATHON, Fla. – The Seven Mile Bridge will close temporarily to vehicle traffic for an annual footrace over the convergence of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

Monroe County deputies will stop traffic Saturday morning for the Seven Mile Bridge Run.

The bridge the longest of 42 spans over water that help to comprise the Florida Keys Overseas Highway.

The race will being at 6:45 a.m. and go from a west-to-east direction, starting on the Lower Keys side of the bridge and finishing in Marathon.

The contest is among the most popular running events in the southeastern United States, typically filling all 1,500 participant slots within minutes of online registration opening.