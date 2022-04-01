Zoo Miami’s monorail takes its final ride

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Zoo Miami has ended its monorail rides after nearly four decades of carrying more than a million riders, the zoo announced Friday in a press release.

The “Zoofari” opened in 1982 and originally consisted of three trains that provided elevated transportation around the zoo on a 2.2-mile long track.

Two additional trains were added in 1987, which had been used at the World’s Fair in New Orleans.

According to zoo officials, Hurricane Andrew severely damaged the monorail in 1992 and it took several months to finish repairs.

Zoo visitors especially enjoyed the monorail during the summer as it provided relief from the heat in its air-conditioned cars.

“Unfortunately, the original manufacturer went out of business and replacement parts became unavailable,” the press release stated. “In 1987, one of the trains became utilized for parts to keep the others running. However, over time, it became cost-prohibitive to maintain the trains in safe running condition and the difficult decision was made to permanently decommission the system.”

Zoo officials say it will be costly to remove the monorail and track, but it will still be considerably less expensive than trying to keep the outdated system operational.

Work to deconstruct the monorail is expected to begin at the end of the year.

“Though the monorail is no longer operational, Zoo Miami has other sources of transportation available within the park including regular tram tours as well as safari cycle rentals,” the press release stated. “Additional trams will be added in the near future. In addition, special VIP golf cart tours are available by reservation online and through the group sales department.”

Click here for more information about Zoo Miami.