Miami police searching for missing elderly woman

MIAMI – Police in Miami are asking for the public’s help finding a missing endangered elderly woman.

According to Miami police, 76-year-old Susana Caballero was last seen in the Coral Way area on Saturday at approximately 9:30 a.m.

She is 5-foot-2, 115 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green/blue shirt and dark green pants, authorities said.

Caballero also suffers from Alzheimers, police said.

Officers are asking anyone with information on Caballero’s whereabouts is asked to call Miami police at 305-603-6300.